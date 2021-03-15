Alex Gakos/Shutterstock.com

By Steve Neavling

The Justice Department said it expects to charge at least 100 more people in connection with the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Calling the investigation one of the “largest in American history,” U.S. prosecutors are asking for more time to wade through enormous amounts of evidence, The Washington Post reports.

“The investigation and prosecution of the Capitol Attack will likely be one of the largest in American history, both in terms of the number of defendants prosecuted and the nature and volume of the evidence,” the U.S. attorney’s office in D.C. wrote in court filings.

As of Friday, 312 people have been charged in connection with the riots, and investigators have accumulated more than 15,000 hours of law enforcement and body-cam video footage, 1,600 electronic devices and 210,00 tips, prosecutors said

More than 100 federal prosecutors are involved.

The riots led to the deaths of five people and injuries to about 140 officers.