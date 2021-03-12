By Steve Neavling

Federal and local authorities have rescued 31 missing children following a monthlong operation, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas announced.

The U.S. Marshals Service and Homeland Security Investigations partnered with local police on “Operation Missing in the Metroplex,” reuniting the children with their legal guardians.

“To observe law enforcement partnerships and community concerns culminate into such a successful recovery outcome is rewarding,” Acting U.S. Marshal Quintella Downs-Bradshaw said in a statement. “Victims should know they are not forgotten, there is hope and a way to return home.”

Seven of the children – all girls between the ages of 13 and 17 – were tied to sex trafficking.

“While this joint operation lasted approximately 30 days, HSI Dallas will continue working relentlessly to identify and recover missing children who become vulnerable to human traffickers across the North Texas region,” HSI Dallas Special Agent in Charge Ryan L. Spradlin said. “Our continued collaboration with our local, state and federal law-enforcement partners and non-governmental organizations is vital to combatting this global epidemic.”