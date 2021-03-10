Screenshot of the pipe bomb suspect.

By Steve Neavling

The FBI on Tuesday released new security footage of the person believed to have planted pipe bombs outside the Republican and Democratic national committees in Washington D.C. on the day before the U.S. Capitol riot.

The devices were placed outside the headquarters sometime between 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 5. The suspect was wearing a face mask, gray hooded sweatshirt, and black and gray Nike Air Max Speed Turf shoes with a yellow logo.

“The American people have provided invaluable assistance in this investigation, and the FBI and our law enforcement partners are very grateful for that cooperation,” Steven M. D’Antuono, assistant director in charge of the FBI’s Washington Field Office, said in a statement. “We still believe there is someone out there who has information they may not have realized was significant until now. We know it can be a difficult decision to report information about family or friends—but this is about protecting human life. These pipe bombs were viable devices that could have been detonated, resulting in serious injury or death. We need the public’s help to identify the individual responsible for placing these pipe bombs to ensure they will not harm themselves or anyone else.”

The FBI previously released photos of the suspect, along with suspect’s shoes, the devices, and kitchen timers.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the bureau at (800) CALL-FBI or send an email to tips.fbi.gov. Tips may be anonymous.