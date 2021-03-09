Gold bars, via Wikipedia

By Steve Neavling

The FBI was digging for a legendary cache of Civil War-era gold in a Pennsylvania forest three years ago this month, according to recently obtained emails.

In March 2018, FBI agents, led by treasure hunters, trekked to a remote site about 138 miles northeast of Pittsburgh, where legend has it that a gold shipment was lost or hidden during the battle of Gettysburg in 1863, according to the Associated Press.

Since then, the FBI has been mum about why they were digging. The bureau has repeatedly said no gold was uncovered.

The emails were obtained by a father and son who led FBI agents to the state-owned site and have believed the dig did not come up empty. But many documents related to the dig remain sealed, leaving the father and son searching for more clues.