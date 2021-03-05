Frederico G. Klein in an image filed by the FBI.

By Steve Neavling

The FBI has arrested a political appointee of former President Trump who is accused of assaulting police and storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Frederico G. Klein, 42, a former State Department aide, was charged with multiple felony accounts, including unlawful entry, violent and disorderly conduct, obstructing Congress and law enforcement, and assaulting an officers with a dangerous weapon, according to a criminal complaint obtained by The New York Times.

Videos show Klein, wearing a red “Make America Great Again” hat, resisting and assaulting officers with a stolen riot shield, and storming the Capitol with a pro-Trump mob, according to court documents.

Before working at the State Department, Klein was on Trump’s presidential campaign team.

At the time of the riot, Klein was a State Department employee with Top Secret security clearance. He is the first member of Trump’s administration to be arrested in the riot.

“Klein quickly pushed his way to the front-left side of the crowd and to the doorway to the Capitol building, where he physically and verbally engaged with the officers holding the line,” the F.B.I. said.

The FBI has arrested more than 300 people for their alleged roles in the riot.