By Steve Neavling

The FBI arrested a police officer in Texas on charges of distributing child pornography.

Denton Police Officer David Schoolcraft was ordered to remain in custody during his initial court hearing Thursday.

According to U.S. attorneys, Schoolcraft knowingly received or distributed child pornography through any means of interstate or foreign commerce, mail or shipment, or through a computerin late December.

He faces up to 20 years in prison.

Schoolcraft, a 15-year veteran of the department, was placed on leave after he was arrested.