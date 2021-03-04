Border Patrol Agents Rescue Father, Toddler Swept Away in Canal
By Steve Neavling
Border Patrol agents are credited with saving the life of a father and his two-year-old boy who were swept away in a canal by strong currents in Yuma, Ariz.
An air interdiction agent who was piloting a helicopter spotted the father and son struggling to swim in the Salanity Canal on Monday evening. The pilot threw rescue lines to the father, but to no avail.
A Yuma Station agent removed his uniform and jumped into the canal, rescuing the boy with the help of other agents and citizens, who also pulled the 23-year-old father from the water.
The father and son were treated for hypothermia at a local hospital.
CBP said the father was an undocumented immigrant.
