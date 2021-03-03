A former Homeland Security special agent is accused of accepting at least $122,000 and other gifts to help an organized crime figure evade authorities.

Felix Cisneros Jr., 46, was arrested Tuesday and charged with conspiracy to commit bribery of a public official, bribery and 26 counts of money laundering.

Between 2015 and 2016, while he was a special agent with Homeland Security Investigations, Cisneros is accused of accepting cash, checks, private jet travel, luxury hotel stays and meals. In exchange for the bribes, Cisneros used highly restricted law enforcement data bases to keep the crime figure informed about investigations, according to a Justice Department news release.

Cisneros also is accused of removing information about a German citizen with a criminal record from a government database to help him enter the country. In addition, Cisneros allegedly tried to help get a relative of the crime figure into the U.S. from Armenia.

Cisneros also is accused of warning the crime figure about law enforcement actions.

The crime figure wasn’t identified in the indictment.

Cisneros faces up 20 years in prison.

The FBI, IRS Criminal Investigation and Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Inspector General continue to investigate.

The case is behind handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ruth C. Pinkel of the Public Corruption and Civil Rights Section.