Special Agent Dennis W. Rice

Dennis W. Rice has been named the special agent in charge of the FBI’s Salt Lake City Field Office.

Before the appointment, Rice was serving as deputy assistant director for the Enterprise Cybersecurity Office at FBI headquarters in Washington, D.C.

His career with the FBI began in 1997 in the St. Louis Field Office, where he investigated violent crime, organized crime, counterintelligence and cyber cases. In 2005, Rice was promoted to chief security officer and was the information systems security officer. Then in 2012, Rice became supervisory special agent of the counterintelligence and technical programs in St. Louis.

He also served as the crisis management coordinator and led a year-long active shooter training initiative in St. Louis.

In 2015, Rice was promoted to assistant section chief in the Counterintelligence Division at FBI headquarters, where he created the first joint operational section between the Cyber and Counterintelligence Divisions.

In 2016, Rice became assistant special agent in charge of the Counterintelligence and Cyber Division in the Los Angeles Field Office and was in charge of the West Covina Resident Agency.

Rice was promoted in 2018 to section chief in the Counterintelligence Division at headquarters and led several joint operations with USIC partners.

In 2019, he became deputy assistant director of the Enterprise Cybersecurity Office in the Information Technology Branch at headquarters.

At Eastern Kentucky University, Rice received a bachelor of science degree in police administration. He also earned graduate degrees in computer resources and information technology and in security management from Webster University in Missouri.

Before joining the FBI, Rice worked in the Somerset Police Department in Kentucky.