FBI Pinpoints Suspect in Death of Capitol Police Officer During Jan. 6 Riot

Alex Gakos/Shutterstock.com

By Steve Neavling

FBI agents have singled out a man they believe may be to blame for the death of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died from injuries sustained during the Jan. 6 riot in Washington D.C.

Sicknick, a 42-year-old Air National Guard veteran, died a day after the riots, and investigators have struggled to understand the circumstances surrounding his death since then. 

Authorities now suspect an irritant, such as mace or bear spray, contributed to his death, and FBI has pinpointed a man captured on video attacking officers with bear spray, The New York Times first reported.

Now investigators are trying to determine the suspect’s identity. 

At least 138 officers were injured during the insurrection, and two died by suicide. 

More than 300 people have been charged for their alleged role in the riot.


Posted: 3/1/21 at 7:43 AM under News Story.
