Judge Merrick Garland, via White House.

By Steve Neavling

The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee is scheduled to vote today on advancing Merrick Garland, President Biden’s pick for attorney general, to the full Senate for confirmation.

Garland has bipartisan support and is expected to receive the committee’s approval for a full Senate vote.

Garland testified before the committee last week during a two-day confirmation hearing.

Garland, 68, rose to national prominence in 2016 when President Obama nominated him to the U.S. Supreme Court, but Republicans denied him a hearing.

Garland was appointed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit in 1997.

Garland is a graduate of Harvard University’s college and law school.