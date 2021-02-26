Authorities arrested and charged two men they believe are involved in the smash-and-grab theft of an FBI agent’s gun and credentials near San Francisco over the weekend.

But law enforcement didn’t recover the agent’s .40 caliber Glock-22, badge, identification or key card, which apparently were kept in a backpack in the agent’s car, The Mercury News reports.

One of the suspects, Marvin Raul Guerra, who is accused of breaking into the agent’s car, allegedly confessed to the break-in and said he and his co-conspirator threw the gun and credentials out of the window of the getaway car when they realized it belonged to law enforcement.

Also charged was Jose Ochoa Gutierrez, who is accused of driving the getaway car. He’s accused of aiding and abetting theft of government property.

Authorities did recover protein bars that were inside the agent’s backpack.

The agent and his wife were eating at a downtown Lafyette restaurant on Saturday when the theft occurred.