Border Patrol Agent Injured After Government SUV Rolled Over in West El Paso

Photo via Border Patrol

A Border Patrol agent was injured after his government SUV rolled over in a single-vehicle accident in West El Paso on Thursday morning. 

The accident occurred about 7:50 a.m. 

The agent, who is assigned to the Santa Teresa Border Patrol Station, was treated by medics at the scene, near the intersection of Paisano and Doniphan, The El Paso Times reports.

The unidentified agent escaped serious injuries and was in good condition. 

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the accident. 

No more details were available. 


Posted: 2/26/21
