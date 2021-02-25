Special Reports

TSA Reveals Top 10 ‘Good Catches’ of 2020, Including Dead Baby Shark

Baby shark submerged in liquid. Photo via TSA.

By Steve Neavling

A dead baby shark, a bundle of Roman candles and a book full of knives. 

Those were among the TSA’s list of top 10 “good catches” of 2020, underscoring the sometimes bizarre discoveries at airport inspections. 

Other items on the list include a smoke grenade, cigar humidor resembling a bomb, marijuana hidden in a shampoo bottle, and a long gun hidden in the lining of a suitcase. 

The top finding? Two TSA canine handlers at the Liberty International Airport who “caught each other” and tied the knot in June. 

“On June 25, 2020, two TSA handlers professed their fur-ever love for each other! How dog-gone cute is that?”


Posted: 2/25/21
