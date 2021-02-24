Special Reports

Ex-U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman Named ticklethewire.com Fed of the Year for 2020

Joe Piersante of the DEA Named ticklethewire.com Fed of The Year for 2019

Dan Moldea: On The 44 Anniversary of Jimmy Hoffa’s Disappearance. Here’s What I Think Happened

Read Past Reports

Links

Columnists



Site Search


Entire (RSS)
Comments (RSS)

Archive Calendar

February 2021
S M T W T F S
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28  

Guides

How to Become a Bounty Hunter



Garland Moves Closer to Confirmation for Attorney General

By Steve Neavling

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday that he plans to support Merrick Garland’s nomination for attorney general. 

When asked if he expected to vote to confirm Garland, McConnell told POLITICO, “I do.”

Garland testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday in the second day of his two-day confirmation hearing. 

During the hearing, all five witnesses praised Garland. 

The committee is expected to vote on his confirmation Monday, and the full Senate plans to vote next week. 

Garland, 68, rose to national prominence in 2016 when President Obama nominated him to the U.S. Supreme Court, but Republicans denied him a hearing. 

With Democrats now in control of the U.S. Senate, Republican won’t be able to block his nomination to serve as attorney general.  

Garland was appointed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit in 1997. 

Garland is a graduate of Harvard University’s college and law school. 


Posted: 2/24/21 at 8:32 AM under News Story.
Tags: , , , ,

Write a comment

You need to login to post comments!