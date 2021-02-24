By Steve Neavling

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday that he plans to support Merrick Garland’s nomination for attorney general.

When asked if he expected to vote to confirm Garland, McConnell told POLITICO, “I do.”

Garland testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday in the second day of his two-day confirmation hearing.

During the hearing, all five witnesses praised Garland.

The committee is expected to vote on his confirmation Monday, and the full Senate plans to vote next week.

Garland, 68, rose to national prominence in 2016 when President Obama nominated him to the U.S. Supreme Court, but Republicans denied him a hearing.

With Democrats now in control of the U.S. Senate, Republican won’t be able to block his nomination to serve as attorney general.

Garland was appointed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit in 1997.

Garland is a graduate of Harvard University’s college and law school.