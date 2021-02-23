‘El Chapo’ Guzman

By Steve Neavling

The wife of convicted drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman was arrested Tuesday on charges of helping her husband run his cartel and aiding his 2015 escape from a Mexican prison.

Emma Coronel Aispuro, a 31-year-old former beauty queen, is expected to appear in federal court in Washington D.C. on Tuesday after she was arrested at Dulles International Airport in Virginia as part of at least a two year investigation.

Guzman, the longtime head of the Sinaloa drug cartel, was convicted in 2019 on drug conspiracy charges and sentenced to life in prison.

According to court documents, Coronel helped Guzman ship drugs and evade capture and later was the main conspirator in the successful plot to break him out of the Altiplano prison in Mexico.

Coronel’s lawyer wouldn’t comment on the arrest.