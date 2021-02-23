By Steve Neavling

The family of Malcolm X have made public a letter they say shows the New York Police Department and FBI conspired to assassinate the civil rights leader in 1965.

The letter, written in January 2011 by Raymond A. Wood, a now-dead NYPD officer who was on duty when Malcom X was killed and said that he had “participated in actions in hindsight were deplorable and detrimental to the advancement of my own black people,” The Washington Post reports.

In the letter, Woods states that his supervisors compelled him to coax two members of Malcolm X’s security team into committing crimes that led to their arrests just days before the shooting. As a result, the members of the security team were unable to provide security at a ballroom where Malcolm X had been killed. He says the arrest was part of a coordinated attempt between NYPD and the FBI to have Malcolm X killed, according to the letter.

“Under the direction of my handlers, I was told to encourage leaders and members of the civil rights groups to commit felonious acts,” Wood’s letter stated.

Woods said the NYPD hired him to infiltrate civil rights groups “to find evidence of criminal activity so the F.B.I. could discredit and arrest its leader.”

After threatening to resign, Woods said his supervisor pledged to charge him with crimes he didn’t commit.

The release of the letter coincides with the 56th anniversary of the assassination.

Asked about the letter, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said, “I have not seen that letter.”

“If you want to provide it to us, I’m happy to have the right person look into it after the briefing.”