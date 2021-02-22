Special Reports

Ex-U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman Named ticklethewire.com Fed of the Year for 2020

Joe Piersante of the DEA Named ticklethewire.com Fed of The Year for 2019

Dan Moldea: On The 44 Anniversary of Jimmy Hoffa’s Disappearance. Here’s What I Think Happened

Read Past Reports

Links

Columnists



Site Search


Entire (RSS)
Comments (RSS)

Archive Calendar

February 2021
S M T W T F S
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28  

Guides

How to Become a Bounty Hunter



Merrick Garland Gets Confirmation Hearing Before Senate Judiciary Committee

Judge Merrick Garland of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia.

By Steve Neavling

Merrick Garland, President Biden’s nominee for attorney general, will go before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday for the first day of a two-day confirmation hearing. 

Garland is expected to get bipartisan support. 

Garland, 68, rose to national prominence in 2016 when President Obama nominated him to the U.S. Supreme Court, but Republicans denied him a hearing. 

With Democrats now in control of the U.S. Senate, Republican won’t be able to block his nomination to serve as attorney general.  

Garland was appointed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit in 1997. 

Garland is a graduate of Harvard University’s college and law school. 


Posted: 2/22/21 at 8:00 AM under News Story.
Tags: , , ,

Write a comment

You need to login to post comments!