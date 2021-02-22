Judge Merrick Garland of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia.

By Steve Neavling

Merrick Garland, President Biden’s nominee for attorney general, will go before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday for the first day of a two-day confirmation hearing.

Garland is expected to get bipartisan support.

Garland, 68, rose to national prominence in 2016 when President Obama nominated him to the U.S. Supreme Court, but Republicans denied him a hearing.

With Democrats now in control of the U.S. Senate, Republican won’t be able to block his nomination to serve as attorney general.

Garland was appointed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit in 1997.

Garland is a graduate of Harvard University’s college and law school.