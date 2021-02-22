A thief stole a gun, badge and credentials from an FBI agent’s car near San Francisco over the weekend.

The theft occurred at about 12:15 p.m. Saturday in Lafayette, The San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Stolen were a .40 caliber Glove 22 pistol and FBI badge and credentials.

It wasn’t immediately clear where the items were stored in the car.

“The investigation remains ongoing and we cannot provide further comment at this time,” the bureau said in a brief statement.

The FBI is working on the case with the Lafayette Police Department.