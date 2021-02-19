Suzanne Kaye, 58, threatens FBI agents on social media.

By Steve Neavling

A Florida woman has been charged with threatening to shoot FBI agents after they interviewed her about her alleged involvement in the U.S. Capitol riot.

Suzanne Kaye, 58, is accused of posting two videos to social media, including one captioned, “F**k the FBI!!,” in which she declares she’s a “f**king patriot” while drinking from a bottle of Jack Daniels, Huffington Post reports.

“You think I’m gonna let you come f**king talk to me?” Kaye says of the FBI. “You’re out your motherfucking mind, bro. That’s not gonna happen. I’m a f**king patriot, and I exercise my First Amendment right, my freedom of speech, and my Second Amendment right to shoot your f**king ass if you come here.”

In a second video posted on TikTok, Kaye makes a similar threat.

“I know my f**king rights,” she says in the video. “My Second Amendment right to carry a gun to shoot your f**king ass if you come to my house. So f**k you, f**k you following me, I don’t care. I’m glad you know who I am, motherfucker.”

Kaye has been charged with interstate communication of a threat.