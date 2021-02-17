FBI headquarters, via FBI

By Steve Neavling

As the Biden administration begins exploring plans to relocate the FBI headquarters, the current building in Washington D.C. will receive much-needed renovations.

The General Services Administration set aside $5 million to renovate parts of the J. Edgar Hoover Headquarters, a crumbling, cramped, and antiquated building that has been a source of frustration for agents and employees. The 2.8-million-square-foot building was dedicated in 1975.

In the meantime, the GSA has 90 days to develop a plan for a new building, The Washington Post reported earlier this month.

The long-time search for a new home was stymied by the Trump administration. In 2017, Trump’s GSA scrapped a plan to build a new headquarters in the Washington suburbs in favor of building a smaller headquarters in downtown D.C., which would have required some staff to relocate to Alabama, Idaho and West Virginia.

President Biden has indicated he plans to move forward with finding a new home in the Washington D.C. region.