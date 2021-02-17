Renovations Planned for FBI HQ As Search Begins for New Building
By Steve Neavling
As the Biden administration begins exploring plans to relocate the FBI headquarters, the current building in Washington D.C. will receive much-needed renovations.
The General Services Administration set aside $5 million to renovate parts of the J. Edgar Hoover Headquarters, a crumbling, cramped, and antiquated building that has been a source of frustration for agents and employees. The 2.8-million-square-foot building was dedicated in 1975.
In the meantime, the GSA has 90 days to develop a plan for a new building, The Washington Post reported earlier this month.
The long-time search for a new home was stymied by the Trump administration. In 2017, Trump’s GSA scrapped a plan to build a new headquarters in the Washington suburbs in favor of building a smaller headquarters in downtown D.C., which would have required some staff to relocate to Alabama, Idaho and West Virginia.
President Biden has indicated he plans to move forward with finding a new home in the Washington D.C. region.
