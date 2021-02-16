By Steve Neavling

The Secret Service arrested two people near the White House after one of them told agents they were in possession of weapons and a letter to President Biden.

One of them had a BB gun, and the other was in possession of an unregistered pistol and ammunition, The Hill reports.

“During the course of the encounter and subsequent arrests, the individuals posed no immediate danger to any Secret Service protectee,” the Secret Service said.

The pair voluntarily approached the agents on Friday and said they “were there to meet with the President of the United States and had a letter to deliver to him.”

“On Feb. 13 at approximately 5:24 p.m., two individuals approached U.S. Secret Service Uniformed Division officers near 15th St. NW and Pennsylvania Ave,” a Secret Service spokesperson told The Hill.

“One of the individuals disclosed the possession of a weapon and was immediately detained and the second individual disclosed the location of an additional weapon in a vehicle nearby. Uniformed Division officers located the vehicle and took possession of the weapon. The first individual was arrested for possession of a BB gun and the second individual was arrested for carrying a pistol without a license, possession of an unregistered firearm and possession of unregistered ammunition,” the spokesperson added.

Biden was on the way to Camp David at the time and was not at the White House.