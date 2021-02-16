By Steve Neavling

A CBP officer is accused of smuggling her undocumented housekeeper into Texas from Mexico and has been charged with making false statements.

Officer Rhonda Lee Walker, who is stationed at the Laredo Point of Entry, is scheduled to make a court appearance today.

The investigation, which included nine months of surveillance, began in June 2020 with an anonymous tip to the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR), The Daily Beast first reported. The tipster said Walker was employing a live-in caretaker who was not authorized to live or work in the country.

Surveillance video showed Walker escorting Mexican citizen Yadira Yesenia Trevino-SanMaguel across a pedestrian bridge between the U.S. and Mexico and then walking her through the inspection area, when she scanned in her caretaker’s nonimmigrant visa using a co-worker’s login, according to the OPR complaint.

In an interrogation, Trevino-SanMaguel admitted she was working for Walker as a caretaker.