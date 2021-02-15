By Steve Neavling

Disgraced former FBI agent John Connolly, who is serving a 40-year prison sentence for assisting notorious gangster “Whitey” Bulger, is asking to be released from prison because his lawyers says he’s dying.

His request will be reviewed Wednesday by the Florida Commission on Offender Review, The Boston Herald reports.

“It’s on the docket for the 17th and he’s seeking a conditional medical release,” commission spokeswoman Angela Meredith said.

Connolly’s lawyer Peter Mullane said Connolly has “two serious illnesses.”

“He has multiple melanomas and pretty bad diabetes,” Mullane.

While working for the FBI’s Boston Field Office in the 1970s, Connolly recruited Bulger as an informant. Connolly was convicted of second-degree murder for participating in a plot to kill a Florida businessman in 1982 at the urging of Bulger, who was killed in a West Virginia prison in 2018.

In April, Connolly unsuccessfully requested to be released from prison