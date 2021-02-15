Deputy U.S. Marshal is released from the hospital. Photo via U.S. Marshals Service.

By Steve Neavling

A deputy U.S. Marshal who was shot while trying to arrest a fugitive in Baltimore earlier this month has been released from the hospital.

The U.S. Marshals Service said he will “complete his recovery at home amongst his friends and family.”

“We are grateful for those who worked vigorously to save the deputy marshal’s life and for all the well wishes sent from both the public and our brothers and sisters in law enforcement,” the agency tweeted. “Due to privacy concerns, the USMS will not identify the officer involved in the shooting.”

The deputy Marshal was critically injured and on life support after he was shot by Donta Green, 30, who was wanted on numerous charges for allegedly shooting at police several days earlier. Marshals returned fire and killed Green.