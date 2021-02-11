By Steve Neavling

A convicted felon from Oregon was arrested after authorities say he stole a rifle, pistol, ammunition and body armor from an FBI agent’s government car and then tried to sell the rifle to undercover investigators in exchange for cash and two pistols.

Michael Stuart Francher, 29, is accused of making multiple trips to steal the items from the agent’s car, which was parked outside the agent’s Lane County home, on Jan. 11, according to court records reviewed by The Oregonian.

After several weeks, Francher met with undercover investigators in a hotel room in Eugene to swap the rifle for $3,000 and two pistols, the ATF said. During the meeting, he told investigators he had stolen the rifle and that it had belonged to law enforcement, according to the ATF.

After the swap, Francher was leaving the hotel when he tripped and fell after spotting officers, who then arrested him.

While searching Francher’s car, police also found about a half-pound of meth and the agent’s ballistic vest and body armor.

Francher has been charged with theft of government property and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was ordered to remain jailed pending a trial.

In 2018, Francher was convicted of theft, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, attempting to elude police, possession of meth and criminal trespass. In 2017, he was convicted of burglary and reckless burning.