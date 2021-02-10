FBI Special Agents Daniel Alfin and Laura Schwartzenberger

By Steve Neavling

The popular rapper Kodak Black is offering to pay the college tuition of the children of the two FBI agents who were killed last week while trying to serve a search warrant at a Florida home.

Black, who was recently pardoned by President Trump, reached out to the FBI to make the offer to the three children because he “knows what it’s like to lose loved ones and grow up in a single-parent home, and he wants to make sure the mourning families don’t ever have to worry about sending their kids to college,” TMZ reports.

Agents Daniel Alfin and Laura Schwartzenberger were fatally shot by a man accused of possessing child pornography. Alfin had a 3-year-old, and Schwartzenberger’s children were 4 and 9.

Black, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, was pardoned last month by Trump. In 2019, he was sentenced to 46 months in prison on federal weapons.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the families accepted Kodak’s offer.