Special Agent James Langenberg

By Steve Neavling

James C. Langenberg, the special agent in charge of the FBI’s Albuquerque Field Office, is retiring after 25 years with the bureau.

His last day is Saturday.

“It has been an honor and a privilege serving as the special agent in charge of the Albuquerque Division,” Langenberg said in a statement. “Throughout my career, I have focused on the people, the partnerships, and the mission. The entire FBI team enabled me to succeed in New Mexico, and I will be forever grateful for their enduring support.”

His replacement has not yet been announced.

Langenberg said he spent the last two years focused on national security threats.

During his career with the bureau, Langenberg helped reduced crime working on the Violent Crime and Gang task forces and the FBI’s new Guardian squad, which investigates possible threats and shares intelligence with local, state, tribal and federal agencies.

“On behalf of the Office of the U.S. Attorney, I extend our congratulations to an exemplary partner in our mission to defend justice and reduce violent crime in the District of New Mexico,” acting U.S. Attorney Fred Federici of the District of New Mexico said. “Jim Langenberg led the FBI’s Albuquerque Field Office with dignity, integrity, experience and, most importantly, a resolve to make our state a safer place to live and work. He has been steadfast in his commitment to ensuring the success of the Department’s operations and objectives. His presence will be sorely missed, but we wish him all the best in the next chapter of his life.”

U.S. Marshal Sonya K. Chavez added: “SAC Langenberg has not only been a strong partner for us at the United States Marshals Service, he has shown our wonderful state and its citizens that he is truly committed to doing all he can to make our communities stronger. His commitment to public service and to the people of New Mexico will leave a long-lasting impression here that will be remembered and appreciated long after he has retired.”

Langenberg’s career with the FBI began in 1996, when he was assigned to the Albuquerque Field Office investigating white collar crime, counterintelligence, and violent crime. He also was a member of the office’s SWAT team and a certified sniper.