Fallen Border Patrol Agent Donna Doss.

By Steve Neavling

A Texas congressman reintroduced a bipartisan bill that would rename the Border Patrol station in Rocksprings, Texas, in honor of fallen Agent Donna Doss.

Rep. Jodey Arrington’s bill, called the Donna M. Doss Memorial Act, would rename the station the Donna M. Doss Border Patrol Station.

“Today, I am reintroducing the Donna Doss Memorial Act, which would designate the Rocksprings Border Patrol Station the ‘Donna M. Doss Border Patrol Station,” Arrington said in a statement Friday. “Donna Doss served our country as a Border Patrol Agent for 16 years and was killed in the line of duty in 2019. Few people in their lifetime will earn the title of hero – Donna Doss unequivocally did, and she deserves to be honored as such. I am enormously grateful for the border patrol and law enforcement across the country who risk their lives everyday working on the front lines. Anne and I continue to pray for her family and the entire Abilene law enforcement community.”

Doss, a 15-year-veteran of Border Patrol, was responding to a call for assistance when she was stuck and killed by a vehicle in Abilene on Feb. 2, 2019.

“It is critical that we honor Border Patrol agent Donna Doss, and her ultimate sacrifice as she bravely and proudly dedicated her life to public service,” Rep. Henry Cuellar, of Texas, said. “This bipartisan legislation will ensure that her commitment to our peace and security will be remembered and will inspire others to serve and protect. I am committed to honoring our brave law enforcement who protect our communities every day and those who sacrificed their own lives in order to ensure the safety of others.”

The National Border Patrol Council (NBPC) and Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association (FLEOA) support the legislation.

“On behalf of rank-and-file Border Patrol Agents in Texas and across the country, I am honored to express our staunch support for the Donna M. Doss Memorial Act of 2021,” Brandon Judd, president of the National Border Patrol Council, said. “For over 15 years, Agent Doss put her life on the line each and every day, serving our country and protecting our borders. This legislation will honor her memory, service and courage, as well as the ultimate sacrifice she made. I want to express our gratitude to Congressman Arrington and Congressman Cuellar for their steadfast commitment to ensure that Agent Doss’ service and sacrifice will not be forgotten, and I urge Congress to swiftly pass this bill.”