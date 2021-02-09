By Steve Neavling

The Biden administration plans to soon remove nearly all of the U.S. attorneys appointed by President Trump, but will allow a couple of federal prosecutors to stay on so they can continue working on highly sensitive investigations.

One of the prosecutors who will remain is U.S. Attorney David Weiss, who is overseeing the investigation into President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden, The Washington Post reports. The other prosecutor is Michael R. Sherwin, who is handling the insurrection-related prosecutions.

Trump made a similar purge during his first year as president.

Some Trump-appointed U.S. attorneys have already stepped down or have announced they are planning to resign.

Biden may begin asking dozens of federal prosecutors to resign as early as Tuesday.