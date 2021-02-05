By Steve Neavling

A Texas man has been sentenced to 90 months in federal prison after he pointed a shotgun at DEA agents who were trying to serve a search warrant at his home in Bandera County in 2016.

Agents shot Luther Otis Foster IV after he leveled the shotgun at them and threatened to shoot. He has since recovered.

During the raid, agents found a large number of marijuana plants.

“Pointing a weapon at or threatening a federal agent is never a wise choice,” U.S. Attorney Sofer said in a statement. “It is fortunate that no one lost their life in this incident. Unfortunately, today in Florida, a similar scenario ended in heartbreaking tragedy. We should never forget the dangers our law enforcement officers face every day.”

Foster pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a firearm in the furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and four counts of assaulting a federal officer with a dangerous weapon in November 2018.

The sentencing comes on the same week that five FBI agents were shot while serving a search warrant at a home in Florida. Two of the agents have died. On Thursday, a U.S. Marshals deputy was critically wounded during a gunfight in Baltimore while they were trying to execute a search warrant.