Ex-U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman Named ticklethewire.com Fed of the Year for 2020

Joe Piersante of the DEA Named ticklethewire.com Fed of The Year for 2019

Dan Moldea: On The 44 Anniversary of Jimmy Hoffa's Disappearance. Here's What I Think Happened

Man Killed and Deputy U.S. Marshal Wounded in Shootout in Baltimore

By Allan Lengel

A 34-year-old man was killed and a deputy U.S. Marshals was critically wounded Thursday morning in gunfight in Baltimore while serving an arrest warrant, the Baltimore Sun reports.

Press conference after the shooting.

U.S Marshals Commander Don Snider said the deputies were trying to arrest Dontae Green around 6:45 a.m. He said Green opened fire from inside a closet, the Sun reports. Deputies returned fire.

 Green was the grocery store security guard who on Saturday exchanged gunfire with police and was able to get away. He was facing charges of attempted murder and robbery, the Sun reports.


Posted: 2/4/21 at 4:15 PM under News Story.

