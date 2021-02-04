Man Killed and Deputy U.S. Marshal Wounded in Shootout in Baltimore
By Allan Lengel
A 34-year-old man was killed and a deputy U.S. Marshals was critically wounded Thursday morning in gunfight in Baltimore while serving an arrest warrant, the Baltimore Sun reports.
U.S Marshals Commander Don Snider said the deputies were trying to arrest Dontae Green around 6:45 a.m. He said Green opened fire from inside a closet, the Sun reports. Deputies returned fire.
Green was the grocery store security guard who on Saturday exchanged gunfire with police and was able to get away. He was facing charges of attempted murder and robbery, the Sun reports.
Posted: 2/4/21
