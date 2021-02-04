FBI Special Agent Jeffrey S. Sallet

By Steve Neavling

Jeffrey S. Sallet has been tapped to serve as the associate deputy director of the FBI.

Sallet will oversee the bureau’s employees, budget, administration, and infrastructure, as well as the inspections and insider threat programs.

He most recently served as the executive assistant director of the Human Resources Branch.

Sallet launched his career with the FBI as a special agent in 1997 in the New York Field Office. During the 9/11 investigation, he was tasked with investigating al Qaeda’s finances.

In 2005, Sallet joined the Criminal Investigative Division at FBI headquarters, where he managed La Cosa Nostra investigations in the northeastern U.S.

In 2007, he was transferred to the Providence Resident Agency in Rhode Island. A year later, he was promoted to supervisory senior resident agent, in charge of all counterterrorism, public corruption, civil rights, government fraud, and organized crime investigations in Rhode Island.

In 2012, Sallet became assistant special agent in charge in the Boston Field Office, overseeing white-collar crime, public corruption, health care fraud, and civil rights matters. He also led the Boston Marathon bombing investigation in April 2013.

In 2014, Sallet moved to FBI headquarters to serve as chief of the Public Corruption/Civil Rights Section in the Criminal Investigative Division.

A year later, Sallet was promoted to special agent in charge of the New Orleans Field Office and then led the Chicago office in 2017.

He was promoted to associate executive assistant director of the Finance and Facilities Division in 2019.

Sallet became executive assistant director of the Human Resources Branch in 2020.

Before joining the FBI, Sallet was an auditor and forensic accountant in the private sector. He is a certified public accountant and a certified financial forensics professional.