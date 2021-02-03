By Steve Neavling

As FBI agents tried to serve a search warrant at an apartment in Sunrise, Fla., at 6 a.m. Tuesday, a man with an assault-style rifle ambushed them by opening fire from inside his home, shooting through the door.

By the time the gunfire ended, five agents were shot, two of them fatally. The gunman, who was suspected of possessing child pornography, died after turning a gun on himself.

Two of the agents were in stable condition Tuesday, and the other wounded agent was not hospitalized.

Speaking to law enforcement sources, The Miami Herald revealed horrifying new details of one of the deadliest shootings for the FBI.

The gunman spotted the agents with a doorbell camera.

“There are several huge holes in the door going outward,” one law enforcement official said.

Killed were Agents Daniel Alfin and Laura Schwartzenberger.

For reasons that remain unknown, Tuesday’s raid occurred without the presence of heavily armed tactical officers, as often occurs when agents executive search warrants.

“FBI Miami conducts search warrants almost daily,” FBI Special Agent in Charge George Piro said in a statement. “They are an essential and important part of what we do and we thoroughly research and meticulously plan for any threats or dangers. The vast majority of these warrants occur without incident.”

President Biden spoke out about the attack.

“My heart aches for the families,” Biden said in a press briefing on Tuesday evening. “I have not had an opportunity, nor will I try today to contact them but they put their lives on the line, and it’s a hell of a price to pay.”