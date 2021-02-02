By Steve Neavling

Five FBI agents were shot and two were killed while serving a search warrant at a home in Sunrise, Fla., on Tuesday morning, The Miami Herald reports.

The suspected gunman barricaded himself in the home before fatally shooting himself.

The suspect was accused of possessing child pornography.

The shooting broke out around 6 a.m., when FBI agents with the child-porn squad arrive at the home to execute the search warrant.

“Two wounded agents were transported to hospital and are in stable condition,” the FBI said in a statement, without addressing the condition of the third agent.

Details remained murky at 10:30 a.m.