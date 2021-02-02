Special Reports

Donald M. Voiret Named Special Agent in Charge of FBI’s Seattle Field Office

FBI Special Agent in Charge Donald Voiret.

By Steve Neavling

Donald M. Voiret, who most recently was serving as the FBI’s attaché to London, has been named special agent in charge of the FBI’s Seattle Field Office. 

Voiret became an FBI special agent in 2002, primarily working counterterrorism cases at the Providence Resident Agency in Rhode Island, under the Boston Field Office. 

In 2007, Voiret began serving as supervisory special agent at the Counterterrorism Division at FBI headquarters. 

Voiret transferred to the Washington Field Office in 2010, serving as a supervisor of the Extraterritorial Counterterrorism Squad.

In 2013, Voiret was promoted to assistant inspector in the Inspection Division, which conducts internal investigations and special inquiries and reviews operational performance and use of enforcement authorities across all investigative programs.

In 2015, Voiret was promoted to assistant special agent in charge of the Salt Lake City Field Office, where he oversaw the cyber, counterintelligence, and intelligence programs covering Utah, Idaho, and Montana.

In 2017, Voiret became inspector in the Inspection Division. A year later he was named legal attaché in the London office. 

Before joining the FBI, Voiret worked as a law enforcement officer for 16 years in Florida. He graduated from Northwood University in West Palm Beach, Fla.


