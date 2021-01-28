Special Reports

Ex-U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman Named ticklethewire.com Fed of the Year for 2020

Joe Piersante of the DEA Named ticklethewire.com Fed of The Year for 2019

Dan Moldea: On The 44 Anniversary of Jimmy Hoffa’s Disappearance. Here’s What I Think Happened

Read Past Reports

Links

Columnists



Site Search


Entire (RSS)
Comments (RSS)

Archive Calendar

January 2021
S M T W T F S
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Guides

How to Become a Bounty Hunter



Comey Says Senate Should Ban Trump from Running for Public Office

Former FBI Director James Comey, via FBI.

By Steve Neavling

Former FBI Director James Comey says the Senate should convict Donald Trump for inciting a riot at the U.S. Capitol and prohibit him from running for public office in the future. 

“It’s an offense committed in broad daylight in front of the whole country,” Comey said in an interview Wednesday with Power & Politics.

The Senate trial of Trump’s second impeachment is set to begin in early February. Trump is accused of “inciting an insurrection.”

Comey, whom Trump fired in May 2017, said the House impeachment is “a very important first step.”

But the impeachment alone doesn’t ban him from holding public office. That will require action by the Senate, which may not have enough votes from Republicans. 

“Part of the accountability for the attack on Capitol Hill has to be him being found to have committed it and then most importantly, maybe of all, is barred from ever holding office again,” he said.


Print This Post Print This Post

Posted: 1/28/21 at 7:55 AM under News Story.
Tags:

Write a comment

You need to login to post comments!