Former FBI Director James Comey, via FBI.

By Steve Neavling

Former FBI Director James Comey says the Senate should convict Donald Trump for inciting a riot at the U.S. Capitol and prohibit him from running for public office in the future.

“It’s an offense committed in broad daylight in front of the whole country,” Comey said in an interview Wednesday with Power & Politics.

The Senate trial of Trump’s second impeachment is set to begin in early February. Trump is accused of “inciting an insurrection.”

Comey, whom Trump fired in May 2017, said the House impeachment is “a very important first step.”

But the impeachment alone doesn’t ban him from holding public office. That will require action by the Senate, which may not have enough votes from Republicans.

“Part of the accountability for the attack on Capitol Hill has to be him being found to have committed it and then most importantly, maybe of all, is barred from ever holding office again,” he said.