Alex Gakos/Shutterstock.com

By Steve Neavling

U.S. Capitol rioters assaulted and injured at least 134 police officers during the Jan. 6 insurrection, the Justice Department said in a court filing.

Of those, 81 officers were from the Capitol Police force and 58 from the Washington D.C. Metro Police Department, Newsweek reports.

A police officer also was killed.

The FBI has arrested more than 100 alleged rioters, and the Justice Department is building a case that alleges some of the insurrectionists had planned and conspired to overthrow the government.