DOJ: At Least 134 Officers Assaulted During Capitol Siege on Jan. 6
By Steve Neavling
U.S. Capitol rioters assaulted and injured at least 134 police officers during the Jan. 6 insurrection, the Justice Department said in a court filing.
Of those, 81 officers were from the Capitol Police force and 58 from the Washington D.C. Metro Police Department, Newsweek reports.
A police officer also was killed.
The FBI has arrested more than 100 alleged rioters, and the Justice Department is building a case that alleges some of the insurrectionists had planned and conspired to overthrow the government.
Posted: 1/26/21 at 8:13 AM under News Story.
