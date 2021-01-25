By Steve Neavling

A former TSA agent charged with detaining a woman and tricking her into showing him her breasts in June 2019 has been sentenced to 60 days in jail and two years of probation.

Jonathon Lomeli was accused of deceiving the woman to get her to expose herself to him at Los Angeles International Airport.

Lomeli pleaded no contest Friday to using fraud or deceit to falsely imprison the woman and was also ordered to attend 52 classes addressing sexual compulsion, The Associated Press reports.

Lomeli also has been banned from serving as a security guard.

According to the woman, Lomeli advised her he had to check the inside of her bra to ensure she wasn’t concealing anything and told her to pull her pants from her waist so he could examine. While in an elevator, she said Lomeli told her he could screen here there and told her to show her breasts before looking down her pants.

She said he also told her she had nice breasts after notifying her that she could leave.