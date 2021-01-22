ICE building damaged in Portland, Or. Twitter/@LauraJedeed

By Steve Neavling

At least eight people have been charged in demonstrations that left an ICE building vandalized in Portland, police said.

Shortly after 9 p.m. Wednesday, police said a group of roughly 150 people converged on the ICE building on the 4300 block of S. Macadam, tagging it with graffiti that included messages such as “Reunite families now” and “Kill cops!!!”

Some demonstrators were wearing gas masks and helmets and carrying batons, fireworks, shields, umbrellas, rocks and pepper ball guns, police said.

Federal officers converged on the building at about 9:45 and pushed protesters back. In the meantime, Portland made arrests.

I am running out of clever things to say about the feds filling the streets with gas but I want you to understand just how much gas they used tonight, so here's another clip of that



You can see the pesticide gun spraying tear gas at the right of the frame at the beginning. Cool pic.twitter.com/P7gdPlcswd — Laura Jedeed, Space Professional (@LauraJedeed) January 21, 2021

Earlier in the day, protesters also attacked the Democratic Party of Oregon’s headquarters, smashing windows and spraying graffiti.