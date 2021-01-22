Demonstrators Attacked ICE Building in Oregon, Leading to Arrests
By Steve Neavling
At least eight people have been charged in demonstrations that left an ICE building vandalized in Portland, police said.
Shortly after 9 p.m. Wednesday, police said a group of roughly 150 people converged on the ICE building on the 4300 block of S. Macadam, tagging it with graffiti that included messages such as “Reunite families now” and “Kill cops!!!”
Some demonstrators were wearing gas masks and helmets and carrying batons, fireworks, shields, umbrellas, rocks and pepper ball guns, police said.
Federal officers converged on the building at about 9:45 and pushed protesters back. In the meantime, Portland made arrests.
Earlier in the day, protesters also attacked the Democratic Party of Oregon’s headquarters, smashing windows and spraying graffiti.
