FBI Director Christopher Wray in Atlanta. Photo via FBI.

By Steve Neavling

Will President Biden keep Christopher Wray at the helm of the FBI?

Asked if Biden has confidence in the FBI director, the White House’s new press secretary didn’t have a direct answer.

“I have not spoke with him about specifically FBI Director Wray in recent days,” Jen Psaki said at the Biden administration’s first news conference, The Washington Post reports.

A government officials told The Post that there was no indication that Biden was worried about Wray, who was often criticized by President Trump for failing to peddle baseless claims about election fraud.

Wray took over as director in 2017 after Trump fired then-FBI Director James Comey in May of that year.

Directors traditionally serve 10-year terms.