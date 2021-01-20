By Steve Neavling

Kieran Ramsey has been named special agent in charge of the FBI’s Portland Field Office.

Most recently, Ramsey was the director of the FBI Hostage Recovery Fusion Cell (HRFC) in the Counterterrorism Division at FBI headquarters in Washington, D.C.

In 1998, Ramsey joined the bureau as a special agent in the Seattle Field Office, where he served on a public corruption task force, an organized crime squad, and the Seattle Joint Terrorism Task Force. Ramsey also was the senior leader of Seattle’s Evidence Response Team and deployed to the World Trade Center after 9/11.

In 2005, Ramsey became supervisory special agent and worked in the Counterterrorism HUMINT Operations Unit at FBI headquarters.

In 2007, he was promoted to legal attaché in Cairo, where he served as the principal FBI official for U.S. embassies in Egypt, Sudan, and Libya.

In 2019, Ramsey was tapped as supervisory senior resident agent of the New Hampshire offices under the Boston Field Office, where he also directed the New Hampshire Safe Streets Task Force and the New Hampshire Joint Terrorism Task Force.

In 2013, he became assistant special agent in charge of the Boston’s Counterterrorism Branch and led the Boston Marathon Bombing Task Force.

In 2017, he served as legal attaché in Rome in 2017, covering Italy, The Holy See, and Malta.

Ramsey was promoted to section chief in 2018 and named the director of the Hostage Recovery Fusion Cell (MRFC), an interagency that leads the U.S. government’s efforts to recover U.S. national hostages held abroad.

Before joining the bureau, Ramsey was a special agent with the U.S. Customs Service. He received a bachelor’s degree from Northeastern University in Boston and a master’s degree from Georgetown University in Washington.