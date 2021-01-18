U.S. Capitol

By Steve Neavling

The FBI is vetting all 25,000 National Guard troops who are coming to Washington D.C. to secure the inauguration because defense officials are worried about an insider attack.

The extraordinary undertaking follows the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 and reflects the high level of concern over extremism in the military ranks.

The Army is coordinating with the FBI to vet the service members, The Washington Post reports.

It’s unclear how extensive the vetting will be.

“There is no place for extremism in the military and we will investigate each report individually and take appropriate action,” the Army said in the statement. “The Army is committed to working closely with the FBI as they identify people who participated in the violent attack on the Capitol to determine if the individuals have any connection to the Army.”