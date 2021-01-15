Special Reports

Ex-U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman Named ticklethewire.com Fed of the Year for 2020

Joe Piersante of the DEA Named ticklethewire.com Fed of The Year for 2019

Dan Moldea: On The 44 Anniversary of Jimmy Hoffa's Disappearance. Here's What I Think Happened

Retired Border Patrol Agent Accused of Dousing Co-Worker’s Cubicle with Urine

Photo via Border Patrol

By Steve Neavling

A retired Border Patrol agent is accused of dousing a co-worker’s cubicle with urine at the Buffalo Border Patrol Station.

Eduardo Flores Jr. has been charged with depredation of government property,  a misdemeanor that carries a maximum sentence of one year in federal prison and a $100,000 fine. 

Prosecutors say Flores sprayed and poured urine on a co-worker’s cubicle, prompting CPB’s Office of Professional Responsibility to investigate. 

A week after the dousing, a pungent odor remained. It took a special cleaning from a professional cleaning company to rid the cubicle of the stench, according to a Justice Department news release. 

Flores is scheduled to make a court appearance on Tuesday. 


Posted: 1/15/21
