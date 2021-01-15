Photo via Border Patrol

By Steve Neavling

A retired Border Patrol agent is accused of dousing a co-worker’s cubicle with urine at the Buffalo Border Patrol Station.

Eduardo Flores Jr. has been charged with depredation of government property, a misdemeanor that carries a maximum sentence of one year in federal prison and a $100,000 fine.

Prosecutors say Flores sprayed and poured urine on a co-worker’s cubicle, prompting CPB’s Office of Professional Responsibility to investigate.

A week after the dousing, a pungent odor remained. It took a special cleaning from a professional cleaning company to rid the cubicle of the stench, according to a Justice Department news release.

Flores is scheduled to make a court appearance on Tuesday.