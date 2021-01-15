Special Reports

Individuals on FBI’s Terrorist Watch List Were in D.C. During Capitol Riot

Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. Photo via Shutterstock.

By Steve Neavling

Dozens of Trump supporters who were in Washington D.C. on the day of the Capitol siege were on the FBI’s terrorist watch list, The Washington Post reports

They were on the Terrorist Screening Database, which lists people flagged as potential security threats. 

A majority of those on the watch list who were in Washington D.C. are suspected white supremacists. 

Their presence raises more questions about the bureau’s response to a protest that led to a violent mob storming the U.S. Capitol. Five deaths have been linked to the insurrection. 

The terrorist watch list includes hundreds of thousands of names. The idea behind the list is to alert law enforcement agencies to suspicious individuals. 

It’s not yet clear whether any of the watch-listed individuals were among the dozens of people arrested so far. 

“The U.S. Government is committed to protecting the United States from terrorist threats and attacks and seeks to do this in a manner that protects the freedoms, privacy and civil rights and liberties of U.S. persons and other individuals with rights under U.S. law,” a U.S. official told The Washington Post

The FBI did not comment for the report. 


Posted: 1/15/21
