By Steve Neavling

Jarod A. Forget, a 17-year veteran of the DEA, has been named special agent in charge of the agency’s Washington Division.

Forget was promoted from his role as assistant special agent of the Washington Division, where he oversaw groups across Norther Virginia, Maryland and D.C. and established the new D.C. Heroin-Violent Crime Task Force.

“SAC Forget brings with him a depth of experience, knowledge, and ability that will greatly benefit the Washington Division and the local community,” DEA Acting Administrator Timothy J. Shea said in a statement. “I’m confident SAC Forget will embody the highest standards of DEA excellence in his new role as he has throughout his career.”

In 2004, Forget joined the DEA, serving as a special agent assigned to the New York Drug Enforcement Task Force. He went on to work at the Guadalajara, Mexico Office, where he directed enforcement operations against Mexico’s most notorious and ruthless drug cartels, such as the Sinaloa Cartel and the New Generation Jalisco Cartel.

Forget has also held leadership positions in the Miami Division, the Office of Professional Responsibility, and the Washington Division.

“He has led many global enforcement operations, worked to disrupt violent, large-scale, international drug trafficking organizations, shut down illicit opioid dealers from China and Mexico, and established collaborative strike forces to combat local community issues like violent crime and opioids,” the DEA said.

“Forget has a passion for the value of community-oriented policing, helping families affected by overdose, and keeping our neighborhoods safe from the scourge of violence drug trafficking can bring. In addition, Forget is keenly interested in local youth development through outreach and engagement organizations, and plans to continue and develop community outreach programs throughout the region.”

A Massachusetts native, Forget received a bachelor’s degree in political science and a master’s degree in international affairs from Northeastern University. He also a fluent Spanish speaker.