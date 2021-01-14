Acting ICE Director Jonathan Fahey stepped down.

By Steve Neavling

Jonathan Fahey, the acting ICE director, resigned just two weeks after taking the position.

Fahey took the helm on Dec. 31 to replace Tony Pham, who abruptly resigned earlier in the month.

It’s unclear why Fahey stepped down. The Associated Press reports that he announced in an email to employees that he was resigned late Wednesday, but he offered no explanation.

“I am sincerely impressed by the professionalism and integrity with which you perform your duties each and every day,” Fahey wrote in the email. “Despite leaving your ranks, I will remain an ardent supporter of this Agency and workforce, cheering on your successes and praying for your safety.”

Tae Johnson, the deputy director of ICE, replaced Fahey, becoming the fourth acting director since August.

Fahey worked for years as a federal and state prosecutor in Virginia and joined Homeland Security in March, serving as a senior advisor for immigration policy.