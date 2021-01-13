By Steve Neavling

A Secret Service officer is under investigation for allegedly posting a comment on Facebook that suggested lawmakers who formally accept the electoral college vote are guilty of treason.

The unnamed officer also posted President Trump’s baseless conspiracy theories about widespread election fraud, The Washington Post reports.

One of the memes posted on Facebook shows Trump shaking hands with himself under the title “Here’s to the Peaceful Transition of Power.”

One day after the Capitol riot, the officer allegedly posted a comment that accused lawmakers who formalized President-elect Joe Biden’s victory of “committing treason on live tv.”

“Good morning patriots!” the post read. “Yesterday started out beautiful and as usual Antifa soured the mood and attacked police and an Air Force veteran was murdered….It’s OFFENSE time finally!!”

A Secret Service spokeswoman responded, “The U.S. Secret Service carries out its law enforcement mission in an objective and apolitical manner. Any allegation that an employee is not carrying out their duties in that manner will be investigated. As this is a personnel matter, the agency will not be commenting.”