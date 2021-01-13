Alex Gakos/Shutterstock.com

By Steve Neavling

The FBI is investigating more than 160 cases connected to the storming of the U.S. Capitol last week, and federal prosecutors are considering sedition charges against some of them.

During a news conference Tuesday, the FBI and Justice Department pledged to aggressively investigate all leads following the violent riot.

The bureau has received more than 100,000 videos, photos and other forms of digital media related to the Capitol siege, said Steven D’Antuono, assistant director in charge of the FBI’s Washington Field Office.

“To be clear, the brutality the American people watched with shock and disbelief on the 6th will not be tolerated by the FBI,” D’Antuono told reporters. “The men and women of the FBI will leave no stone unturned in this investigation.”

Acting U.S. Attorney Michael Sherwin said 70 people have already been charged, and that number is expected to grow into the hundreds.

