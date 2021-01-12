Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. Photo via Shutterstock.

By Steve Neavling

An FBI bulletin warns that armed protesters are planning to gather at all 50 state capitols and the U.S. Capitol in the run-up to Inauguration Day.

The bureau also is aware of a group urging protesters to storm local, state and federal government courthouses and administrative buildings if President Trump is ousted from officer before President-elect Joe Biden’s Jan. 20 inauguration.

“The FBI received information about an identified armed group intending to travel to Washington, DC on 16 January,” the bulletin, obtained by ABC News, states. “They have warned that if Congress attempts to remove POTUS via the 25th Amendment, a huge uprising will occur.”

Local police agencies have been advised to boost security at state capitols following the siege at the U.S. Capitol.

Democrats are calling on Vice President Mike Pence and the Cabinet to remove Trump by invoking the 25th Amendment. In the U.S. House, Democrats are pledging to impeach Trump if he’s not removed by his Cabinet.

In the meantime, the FBI is investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection and has received about 45,000 digital media tips.

The storming of the Capitol led to the deaths of at least five people, including Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick.